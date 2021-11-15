There isn’t much that can stop the folks of Fairview when it comes to celebrating the holidays and paying homage to the historic Fairview Lift Bridge. This would include a steady light rain and 40°.
With a light rain falling and no expectations it would stop, several hundred people gathered at Sundheim Park in Fairview this past Sunday to ring in the holiday season. Many of those in attendance, young and old alike, visited with Santa for a few minutes, marveled at the live reindeer and partook of hot chocolate and hot dogs. Other less adventurous attendees chose to remain in their vehicles so they could stay dry and warm.
The chilly temperatures and falling rain did not seem to dampen Santa’s spirit as he greeted each one with a smile and a candy cane while listening intently to their wish list. The three live reindeer were also a huge hit as well.
Members of Zion Lutheran Church braved the elements as well, serving up hot dogs, hot chocolate, coffee and goodies for a free will donation to those standing in line. The servers worked diligently to keep the hot dogs hot and the buns dry as they served the hungry crowd.
Shortly after 7 p.m. the sky above the lift bridge was lit up with a colorful display of fireworks, bringing a successful end to the annual event.