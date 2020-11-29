Montana’s hospitality sector has regained 2,200 jobs month over month, according to the state’s monthly jobs report released in November, however, unemployment rates remain higher year over year for October, with the state reporting a seasonally adjusted rate of unemployment of 4.9 percent for 2020, versus 3.5 percent for 2019.
Nationwide, unemployment was listed as 6.9 percent for October.
In Richland County, the seasonally unadjusted rates were reported as 5.6 percent — nearly double what they were in October 2019, when the seasonally unadjusted rate was 2.9 percent.
Statewide, the seasonally unadjusted rate is 4.2 percent.
The total number employed in Richland County, meanwhile, was listed as 5,342 for October 2020, which reflects a year over year drop of 512 jobs.
“As Montana’s economy continues to recover, the health of the economy depends on our ability to reduce the spread of the virus,” Governor Steve Bullock said. “Montanans must take seriously public health measures in order to curb the spread of the virus, and to keep our businesses and schools open and workforce on the job.”
Total employment, which includes payroll, agricultural, and self-employed workers, has gained 3,700 jobs statewide from September to October and 51,500 jobs since the bottom of the COVID-19 recession in April.
Most of the job gains came from the hospitality sector.
The Consumer Price Increase for All Urban Consumers remained unchanged in October, but commodities indexes did decrease, while food indexes increased. The index for all items less food and energy, referred to as core inflation, remained unchanged.