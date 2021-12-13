The 2021 Light The Way Christmas Gala, featuring dinner, Holiday music, guest speakers and a chance for attendees to support the Sunrise Women’s Clinic, was held on Thursday, Dec. 9 at the Richland County Events Center in Sidney.
Along with the aforementioned highlights, a silent auction was also held with numerous items drawing attention and large bids.
The event emcee was Jason Schrader, who kept the event flowing throughout the night.
The Rev. Mike Backhaus, pastor of Bible Baptist Church offered the invocation.
The Liberty Christian School Hand Bell Choir provided festive Christmas music prior to dinner being served.
Dinner, which featured baked ham, was served after the handbells. Attendees were then able to choose from an array of Christmas cookies at the dessert table.
The Sidney Area Community Christmas Choir, fresh off of their annual performance last week, performed for attendees, ending with everyone joining in on Silent Night.
The first guest speaker was Ashton Nielson-Davies, who told her story of being told her unborn child likely had health issues and asked to decide whether or not to abort the child.
Vicki Vaira and Elicia Snodgrass performed two numbers on the accordion prior to the second speaker, a registered nurse named Raelee Hollowell. She told her story of rebellion and making a number of wrong choices before turning her life around and helping found the Outreach Clinic in Miles City.
Attendees were then given an opportunity to make a donation to the Sunrise Women’s Clinic to support their mission in Sidney.
The Rev. Richard Evans, pastor of Sidney Church of the Nazarene closed the evening with a benediction.