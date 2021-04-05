As part of Richland Economic Development, the Sidney Young Professionals is thrilled to be hosting the Montana Young Professionals State Summit in Sidney from June 9 to 11.
As part of the summit, the group is asking members of the community to nominate and award a local outstanding young professional. They are looking for someone who is making a positive impact in Richland County and beyond. Anyone between 18-40 who lives and works in Richland County is eligible and anyone can nominate someone. Registration for Summit is not a requirement to nominate this local, exceptional young professional, however, the public is invited to attend to show their support.
To nominate someone, please send an email to redc@midrivers.com or sypsidney@gmail.com with your name and email along with the name and email of your nominee. Be sure to include a short write up of why this person should be recognized by the Montana Young Professionals.
Those interested may register for Summit at www.sypsidney.com