The Montana Association of Conservation Districts, Montana Watershed Coordination Council and partners are reaching out across the state for input. This coalition is working to find out what more might be done to better support farmers and ranchers in managing soils in Montana.
The outreach effort is taking place through July 2022. Agricultural producers are encouraged to provide input in many ways. The purpose of this outreach effort is to understand how to help increase the pace and scale at which land stewards implement voluntary practices and systems that maintain and improve soil health and the long-term economic and ecological vitality of agriculture in Montana.
Producers can share their opinions and expert insight by completing an online survey. In addition, regional focus group meetings will discuss how to support those on the land in managing their soils. Each meeting will feature local producers and provide the opportunity for all attending to voice their ideas. Each of the following meetings will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
March 16 in Great Falls at the Holiday Village Mall conference room
March 17 in Glasgow at the Valley County Courthouse
March 23 in Miles City at Miles Community College, room 106
April 14 in Kalispell at ImagineIF Library
April 15 in Dillon at the Armory
April 20 in Livingston at the Livingston Food Resource Center
May 26 virtual meeting via Zoom
For more information, to RSVP for the regional focus-group meetings, or to fill out the on-line survey, please visit the Montana Soil Outreach website at montanasoiloutreach.macdnet.org.
In August of 2022, a report will be produced and shared on what was learned through the surveys and listening sessions, along with any recommendations that emerge.