At the end of each regular semester, Dickinson State University recognizes those students named to the President’s List and Dean’s List.
To make the President’s List, eligible students must be enrolled full-time and have a minimum semester grade-point average of 3.9 or higher.
To make the Dean’s List, eligible students must be enrolled full-time and must earn at 3.5 GPA or higher.
Students from the area making the President’s List include Cody Asbeck, Lak Kloker and Lexie Selting of Fairview; and Alec Lovegren and Dawson McGlothlin of Sidney
Students making the Dean’s List from this area include Emily Axtman and Alex Schriver of Fairview; and Matthew Dey, Jace Johnson and Cassidy Larson of Sidney.
