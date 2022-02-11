CHUNKY VEGGIE CHILI

Veggie Chili is a healthy option for a cold winter night.

1 medium green pepper, chopped

1 medium onion, chopped

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 tbsp canola oil

2 cans Mexican style stewed tomatoes, undrained

1 can kidney beans, rinsed and drained

1 can pinto beans, rinsed and drained

1 can whole kernel corn, drained

2 1⁄2 cups water

1 cup uncooked long grain rice

1 to 2 tbsp chili powder

1 1⁄2 tsp ground cumin

Directions: Saute green pepper, onion and garlic in a dutch oven or deep pot, and then add in the remaining ingredients; bring to a boil, and then let simmer until rice is cooked.

