1. Parenting Conference, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22 at Sidney Faith Alliance Church, 301 E. Main Street. Online at https://www.facebook.com/events/732734430585797.
2. Anxiety/Depression adult Peer to Peer support group meets 7 p.m. the first and third Mondays of the month at Pella Church, 418 W. Main Sidney. Use the east door. Call 406-433-3350 with questions.
3. Snacks and Chats, Teen Anxiety/Depression group, meets at 7 p.m. the second and fourth Mondays of the month at Pella Church, 418 W. Main, Sidney. Use the east door. Call 406-433-with questions.
4. Survivors of Suicide Loss meet at 7 p.m. on the fourth Monday of the month in the fellowship hall of the Sidney Church of the Nazarene. Anyone touched by suicide is welcome.
5. Adventure Kids at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday nights at Sidney Assembly of God.
6. Family night at 5:45 p.m. Feb. 10 at Sidney Lutheran Brethren Church.
7. Sidney Youth Center at Faith Alliance Church from 1 to 4 p.m. Fridays. This is a place for youths in 6th to 12th grades to hang out and play games or do homework and work on group project. Tutoring and free wifi available. Not a religious event.
