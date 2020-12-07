Nominations for Citizen of the Year may be submitted to editor@sidneyherald.com or mailed to us at 310 2nd Ave NE, Sidney, Montana 59270 now through Dec. 31. Include a brief paragraph about why the person you’re nominating deserves the award, as well as your telephone number in case there’s any questions.
