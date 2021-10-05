The Sidney Street and Alley Committee met on Sept. 27, 2021 to discuss issues raised at the most recent city council meeting concerning sidewalk signage. Recent enforcement of the current signage ordinance had brought complaints from business owners and the mayor and council had proposed Ordinance 590 to clear up the issues raised. The new ordinance, however, brought new concerns by business owners and this meeting was scheduled to allow the public to comment on the proposal.
The Street and Alley Committee is composed of Tami Christensen, Janet Sergent and Joe Stevenson with all three present. Also present as an observer was Mayor Rick Norby and several officials from the city along with approximately a dozen residents.
One of the primary complaints in the previously proposed ordinance was that it limited temporary signage on the sidewalk to 15 days each month. Business owners insisted 15 days was not fair because most businesses were open at least five days per week, which far exceeded the limit.
There was also an issue with some “signage” blocking pedestrian traffic, especially those with disabilities.
A revised copy of the ordinance was presented at last Monday’s called meeting which changed the previously submitted limit to 30 days per month. All three committee members agreed the 15-day limit was not appropriate and said they supported a change that limited signage to business hours.
The new ordinance did, however, bring up other issues. The latest version of the proposed ordinance reads:
“With the authorization of the landowner, nonpermanent signs designed to advertise a business or event may be placed, during business hours, on sidewalks within the city. These signs must not obstruct the crosswalk sight triangle of any crossing, and must further leave a clearance of a minimum 36” from the back of the curb. These signs must be removed from the sidewalk when the business is not open, and must be secured against wind at all times. Notwithstanding the foregoing, the Public Works Director may approve all other temporary signs to be erected for not more than thirty (30) days to advertise special events and similar short-term activities. Placement of a sign pursuant to this ordinance does not constitute authorization by the Montana Department of Transportation in any right of way also subject to the jurisdiction of the Montana Department of Transportation.”
Jerry Watson stated he feels signs should be limited to when the business is open and the location should be regulated so they are not in the middle of the sidewalk. He stated it is important for businesses to be able to advertise, especially those who do not have overhead signs or large lots and gimmicks and attractions to get people through the doors was needed.
With most bars and casinos being open for extended hours, there were concerns about signage remaining after dark. Mayor Rick Norby said he would support a time limit which included business hours to include between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.
Rasmussen stated the landlords will be liable also, so they must approve when and what is put out.
Christensen asked Public Works Director Jeff Hintz if it would be better to have the signs next to the building or next to the curb. Hintz stated both have drawbacks, such as next to the curb can cause issues with vehicle doors opening and next to the building could block foot traffic.
Susie Kringen asked if there will be size restrictions on signage and Zoning Administrator Anderson stated if they are in the sight triangle, where vehicles are entering the roadway, signs cannot be taller than 36 inches. Builkding lnspector/Fire Marshall Kale Rasmussen recommended nothing be allowed in sight triangles for safety, such as not being able to see a child entering the roadway because of the sign.
Jason Schrader said the issue was recently discussed by Sidney Young Professionals and the consensus was that for growth in Sidney businesses must be allowed to advertise.
Alain Gaone said he understands the issue with visibility at crosswalks but feels it is more about traffic not paying attention and a parenting issue than having signs in the sight triangles. Gaone suggested the city seek volunteers to be crossing guards.
Lori Norby stated she has no issues with signs advertising businesses if they are appropriate. She stated she felt Carlos, the Sidney Mercantile mannequin, was funny to begin with but has had inappropriate outfits such as a penis mask.
Chris Entzel, owner of the Sidney Mercantile, stated it was not a penis mask, but a Mad Max Mask, of which she has photo proof.
Rhonda Gardner stated the ADA accessibility is being undermined in this conversation and that anyone breaching the 36 inches should be fined as the handicap individuals matter just as much as any others in the community.
Anderson stated the city does not enforce ADA and it is the city’s job to ensure city codes meet ADA requirements and enforce those codes.
Clerk/Treasurer Jessie Chamberlin stated city staff would like to see the zoning administrator duties changed to the public works director as it is that position who has authority over sidewalk obstructions in other parts of the code and they are not the same position.
Police Chief Mark Kraft stated other municipalities do not allow sidewalk obstructions unless they are permitted and provide liability insurance co-naming the city of Sidney to manage risk should injury incur from the blocking of the public property.
Watson asked how that would be enforced especially when many people place signs included churches and garage sales.
A motion was made by Sergent to recommend approval of Ordinance 590 with the 30-day limitation and usage only during regular business hours, and to change the duties of zoning administrator to the public works director and Alderman Stevenson seconded. The vote was unanimous and the ordinance will be considered at the next city council meeting.