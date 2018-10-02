Free at-home colon cancer screening test kits will be available for those who are eligible at the mass flu shot clinic on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Richland County Health Department.
Colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in Montana and the United States, and like the flu, colorectal cancer is preventable. Colorectal cancers are those that start in either the colon or the rectum, and may be detected early through regular screening.
The free screening kit offered on Thursday is called a FIT test, or a fecal immune chemical test. This is a non-invasive, at-home screening kit that tests for hidden blood in the stool, which can be an early sign of cancer. FIT does not require any diet restrictions or preparation and can be completed in the comfort of your home.
Clinic participants will be screened for eligibility for the test kit. Participants who are between ages 50 and 74, have not had a colonoscopy within the past 10 years, have not have a flexible sigmoidoscopy within the last five years, and have not had a FIT test within the last year will be offered the test kit. The test can be completed at home and submitted to the lab at Sidney Health Center to be tested for free.
Test results may be shared with your health care provider.
The free, at-home colorectal screening FIT kits will be available for eligible participants at the mass flu shot clinic at the Richland County Health Department in the Community Services Building on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
For questions regarding flu shots or the free FIT colorectal screening test kits, call the Richland County Health Department at 406-433-2207.