CKRUG MUG

Carrie Krug

MSU/Richland County FCS Extension Agent

Why is it that the colder it gets outside, the more we crave indulgent comfort foods? According to Joyce McGarry with Michigan State University Extension, in the article Making Comfort Foods Healthier This Winter: eating more in the winter months has evolved from our ancestors who originally needed the extra calories to keep their bodies warm. However, with more heating options for our homes and workplaces, we do not need the extra calories in our diets during the winter months.

With our cravings for more comfort food during the winter months, it is important to keep in mind how much and what we are eating. McGarry mentioned that eating an extra 100 calories throughout the day can lead to around 10 lbs. weight gain over the year. However, you can still enjoy your favorite comfort food throughout winter. McGarry has provided some helpful suggestions to help us enjoy our comfort foods by making some adjustments to them.



