The State of Montana, through the Departments of Commerce (Commerce) and Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS), is amending its 2019 Annual Action Plan, which is associated with its 2015–2020 Consolidated Plan for Housing and Community Development (Con Plan). Amendments serve the purpose of reallocating federal funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for the program year.
Commerce and DPHHS have published amendments to the 2019 Annual Action Plan at: https://commerce.mt.gov/conplan/documents.
The public and all interested parties are invited to review the proposed amendments and provide comment. Comments must be submitted no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. (In response to an urgent need resulting from COVID-19, the 30-day comment period requirement is being waived in accordance with the State’s Citizen Participation Plan, and citizens have a minimum of 5 days to comment). Commerce and DPHHS will consider any comments or views provided through the specified comment period.
Written comments may be submitted to the address or email address below:
Montana Department of Commerce, Community Development Division, Attn: ConPlan, 301 S. Park Avenue, P.O. Box 200523, Helena, MT 59620-0523 or to DOCConPlan@mt.gov.
Con Plan documents including the proposed amendments to the 2019 Annual Action Plan are available on Commerce’s website at https://commerce.mt.gov/conplan/documents or upon request.
The amended 2019 Annual Action Plan will also be available through Friday, December 18, 2020, at select locations across the state. For a list of places where Con Plan documents are accessible for comment, visit http://commerce.mt.gov/conplan.