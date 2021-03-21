Friends, family members and members of the community gathered at Stockman Bank in Sidney on Thursday afternoon to celebrate the retirement of three longtime employees.
Those retiring include Sidney Marketing President Garth Kallevig, who has been with the bank since 1981; Consumer Loans Department Manager Pam Burman, who has worked for the bank for more than 43 years; and administrative assistant Deana Bauer, who has served for 37 years.
Combined, the three retiring members of the bank account for 120 years of experience. Kallevig said, however, those stepping into the vacated positions are well qualified to do the job and the bank is still in very good hands.