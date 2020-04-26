The Montana Continuum of Care Coalition announced it is accepting grant applications to address youth experiencing homelessness in Montana.
The grants are part of a $3.4M Youth Homeless Demonstration Program awarded to the Montana Curriculum of Care (CoC) Coalition from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
Project application deadline is May 27.
Eligible applicants are nonprofit organizations, state and local governments, and instrumentalities of state and local governments. For-profit entities are not eligible.
Grants will be available to serve youth and young adults 24 years of age or younger who are experiencing homelessness, including unaccompanied youth; pregnant and parenting youth; youth involved with juvenile justice; youth from the foster care system; LGBTQ youth; victims of sexual trafficking or exploitation; and Native American and other minority youth.
Priority grant activities include providing permanent supportive housing, transitional housing, rapid rehousing and crises housing as well as the supportive services necessary to ensure youth are stably housed.
The Request for Proposals can be requested by emailing bobbuzzas@gmail.com or downloaded from the MT CoC website at https://montanacoc.org/