1 Thursday, September 17: “Light the Night” at Sidney Health Center Cancer Care and the Foundation for Community Care parking lot: 221 Second St. NW, Sidney, from 6–8 p.m. Raises money to honor cancer survivors as well as loved ones who have been lost. Luminary and garden solar lights are on sale now for $10 each at the Foundation’s website or through the office. Visit foundationforcommunitycare.org or call 406-488-2273.
2 Thursday, September 17: Red Hatters meeting at the Country Club, with lunch at 11:30 a.m. RSVP by September 15 to Sylvia at 406-798-3882 or Margaret at 406-488-4613.
3 Friday, September 18: Sidney Moose Lodge, Family Supper 5:30–6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
4 Saturday, September 19: Moose Lodge, Meet N Greet 11 a.m. Presentation on the Moose Organization and Local Moose Lodge & Chapter. Members and public invited to attend. Moose Lodge, Steak and/or Shrimp Dinner 5:30–6:30 p.m. RSVP by Tuesday, Sept. 15. Members and qualified guests.
5 Tuesday, September 22: The First Five Years active parenting classes presented by MSU Extension, Richland County and Parenting Montana from 6–8 pm. Created by parenting expert Dr. Michael Popkin, this four-session class is designed to help parents learn about a variety of items such as ages and stages of development, effective discipline young children can understand, school readiness, and much more. MSU Richland County Extension Office, 1499 N, Central Ave., Sidney. Free of charge but class size is limited. RSVP by noon, September 18, by calling the MSU/Richland County Extension office at 433-1206.