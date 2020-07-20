Lions Club

Sidney Lions welcome new member Jenelle Stoner, executive director of Richland Opportunities Inc. (ROI). Pictured (L-R) Craig Price, Stoner and Amanda Seigfreid.

The Sidney Lions Club welcomed new member Jenelle Stoner, executive director of Richland Opportunities Inc. (ROI), at a recent lunch/meeting at Veterans Memorial Park in Sidney, Mont.

