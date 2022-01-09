Over the past two years many of us might have gotten into the habit of not attending church regularly. Covid happened and we were all told to stay home. And we found out that it’s a lot more fun to sleep in, stay in our pajamas, and stream Netflix than to get dressed up, wrangle the family into the car, and get to church on time–even more so on those frigid, snowy Montana mornings! We got into the habit of not going to church and now it’s hard to break that habit and restart a new one.
Or maybe we don’t want to go because we’ve been offended by someone at church or we don’t care for the minister or priest. Elder Dallin H Oaks counsels, “Personal disappointments should never keep us from the doctrine of Christ, who taught us to serve, not to be served.” An elderly friend once told me she would never let her feelings about a fellow church member who had offended her keep her from worshiping every Sunday. Staying away from church would certainly hurt her more than the original offense she experienced ever had.
Or perhaps we think church is boring or uninteresting, we don’t learn anything new, and we most likely haven’t missed much in the past two years. President Spencer W. Kimball taught that, “we do not go to Sabbath meetings to be entertained or even solely to be instructed. We go to worship the Lord. It is an individual responsibility.
… If the service is a failure to you, you have failed. No one can worship for you; you must do your own waiting upon the Lord.”
In Ephesians 4:12 we learn that we do need an organized church, “For the perfecting of the saints, for the work of the ministry, for the edifying of the body of Christ:”
Does it matter if we go to church every Sunday? Many years ago, Elder Mark E. Peterson gave an address about the importance of attending Church. He related the following example: “Kenneth and his wife, Lucille, are good people, honest and upright. They don’t go to church, though, and they feel they can be good enough without it. They teach their children honesty and virtue and they tell themselves that is about all the Church would do for them. And, anyway, they insist that they need their weekends for family recreation … [and] church-going would really get in their way.”
Is it better to be at church than out having fun with our kids on a beautiful, sunny summer day? What does attending church do for us and our family? Here is just a partial list:
We are taught how to apply religious principles in our daily life.
We learn from each other.
We associate with people who have similar values, which helps to reinforce those principles and values with our children. Many of these people will be role models and youth leaders for our kids. Maybe we will be the role model for someone else’s child.
We see good examples in our fellow congregants which inspire us to do and be better.
We are “knit together in love.” Colossians 2:2
We serve with others, who we may not have met except for being at Church.
We are taught that our biggest problem is ourself — learning to overcome our tendencies toward selfishness and self-centeredness. We learn God expects us to keep His commandments, repent and improve our character. We learn that our behavior matters and there are consequences for bad choices.
We develop tolerance, patience and forgiveness as we associate with people we might disagree with and maybe don’t like very much..
We work cooperatively with others for the common good in our congregation and community. We are taught to serve others as Christ serves us, often when it’s not convenient or easy.
We have the opportunity to share our talents, try new things, and get out of our “comfort zone.”
We have a support system when bad things happen to us..
And the most important reason of all: We learn about God and his Son, Jesus Christ and all they have done and will do for us.
Kristine Gifford is a monthly contributor to the faith page.