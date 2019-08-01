The nomination round of Best of Richland County has begun and citizens are encouraged to visit the nomination page, links of which can be found at the top of the Sidney Herald homepage and on Facebook.
Nominations can be made by selecting a category from the menu seen on the left side of the screen. Nominators type in the name of the business, most of which will appear in a drop down menu as you type. People may upload a photo and a description of the business, but neither of those are required. The only requirement is the name of the business.
The first time you nominate, you will be asked to enter your name and email address. After that, you will be able to nominate businesses fairly quickly without having to provide that information again.
Feel free to explore the categories. If you’re having trouble with submitting nominations, please call the Sidney Herald at 406-433-2403 and we will help you to the best of our ability.