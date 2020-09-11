Action Auto gets it right the first time. That’s the conclusion of customers who submitted survey questionnaires that helped the Chrysler, Dodge, RAM Trucks and Jeeps dealer win the Denver Business Center 2020 Fixed First Visit (FFV) crown.
Action Auto of Sidney won the FFV championship out of more than 300 dealers across eight states.
Gary Schoepp, president of Action Auto, credited his dealership’s mechanics and service management team for winning the 2020 competition.
“I’m really proud of these guys,” Schoepp said, making sure everyone on the service team was present for a photo opportunity before the camera clicked.
The service team consists of mechanics Wayne Sharbono, Kolton Nevins, Dace Fisher and Zach Johnson; Service Adviser Scott Roth; Parts Manager Leah Woodard; Lindsey Herness; and Service Manager Chris Schoepp.
The president of Action Auto also credited the town of Sidney and the people in the community for supporting the dealership and recognizing its reliable service department.
“In these times, it’s difficult to do all the kinds of things we’re used to doing,” said Schoepp, who started working at Action Auto in 1976 and assumed ownership in 1982.
“The competition is fierce when you’re talking that many stores,” he said of the FFV championship, noting Action Auto of Sidney is considered a B service department.
Schoepp explained there are several levels of service based on the size of the community and a store’s annual sales, with A being the smallest and F being much larger.
Schoepp noted all the competing Mopar shops in Montana are considered B, except for the large Mopar dealership in Billings, which is classified as a D level.
Other states where more than 300 Mopar dealers competed for best in first-time service include Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado and parts of Nebraska.
“It covers the vast majority of communities in these states,” said Schoepp, noting the Sidney dealership is considered a “non-metro store.”
Action Auto of Sidney, which captured first place in overall Service Quality, received a FFV survey score of 97.4%. Second place went to Ronan, Mont., which received an overall FFV score of 93.3%.
Schoepp, who said he’s happy living in Sidney, credited the area for keeping his shop mechanics and service department motivated to perform well and fix vehicles right the first time.
As the name — Fixed First Visit — implies, that’s what the award is all about.
Schoepp said Chrysler/RAM/Jeep customers in Sidney are discerning car and truck buyers, but they’re complimentary of his dealership.
“They say, ‘Hey, thank you, they’re doing a great job,” Schoepp said, relaying the kind of feedback he has grown accustomed to hearing over the past few decades.
“In a little town, you’re in communication with people all the time, whether you’re at the game or you’re at the grocery store,” Action Auto’s president continued. “You have a lot of interaction with your customers.”
Noting the “big stores” don’t have many opportunities to interact directly with clients, Schoepp said in Sidney they may be his neighbors, former school teachers or athletics-team coaches.
“That’s why we live here,” he said of Richland County. “I don’t think the big stores can compete in terms of communications and personal service.”
On the flip side, Service Adviser Roth shrugged humbly when asked about receiving an award for fixing vehicles the first time they arrive at the shop.
“It’s what you should be going for, anyway,” Roth said.
Still, the pride among the entire crew is obvious in the photos.
As Schoepp said, teamwork and good management are crucial.
“You’re always striving to get there, but it takes coordination from everybody,” he said, crediting the service and parts managers with maintaining high standards, in addition to having top-notch mechanics who know how to fix vehicles correctly the first time they see them.
While stating the obvious, Schoepp drove home the point that keeping vehicle owners happy is the name of the game in his business.
“It’s based on customer survey responses,” he said, alluding to the Fixed First Visit 2020 crown.