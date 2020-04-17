Despite the uncertain times of economic and health-related hardships we’re living in during this COVID-19 pandemic, essential workers and essential jobs remain.
One of those essential jobs includes the car-industry business; and one in particular is in Sidney, as in Action Auto.
“We are considered an essential business as we provide service to emergency, business, agriculture and people working to provide essential services to our community and anyone in need of vehicle repairs,” Action Auto owner Gary Schoepp said.
Currently, there are approximately 75 vehicles on Action Auto’s lot. Sales are available by appointment.
Schoepp understands the toll this pandemic has had, and continues to take, on the community and the country. He acknowledged consumers had been down as of late, but health always should come first.
“With the shelter-in-place order we see less traffic to the store, which is a good thing, as we see that people are in fact staying home, which isn’t easy for most people but unless they truly have a need they are staying home,” he said.
If a repair is needed on a car, whether they’re stuck at home or not, Schoepp wants to be clear that plenty of options are available.
“We can provide service repairs,” he said. “We are operating completely staffed in our service and parts departments. We continue to offer a complete line of automotive repairs and as always, we have pick up and delivery in our local [area] — something we have done for years.”
At Action Auto, despite the circumstances, it is mostly business as usual.
“We have provided pick up and delivery service locally for years so that hasn’t changed,” Schoepp said. “When you call in just ask to have your vehicle picked up and delivered.”
Although the COVID-19 crisis poses new challenges, Schoepp said he is confident the community will become stronger because of it.
“We have been here many years,” he said. “We have all had many challenges over those years. As before, we have worked our way through those challenges, including this one, and in the process become a stronger community.”