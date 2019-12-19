MSU Extension Richland County and Parenting Montana are offering Active Parenting Classes. The teen years of your child’s life can present changes and challenges, for you as a parent and your child. Active Parenting is a program created by Dr. Michael Popkin who is a parenting expert. Active Parenting of Teens program is a six-session class designed to help parents learn about a variety of items such as what teens need to succeed, communication and cooperation, handling anger, courage and self-esteem, preventing risky behavior, and much more. Classes start Tuesday, Jan. 7, at the MSU/Richland County Extension Office meeting room from 6-8 p.m. and are free of charge. Class size is limited, please RSVP by noon on Jan. 3 by calling the MSU/Richland County Extension office at 433-1206.