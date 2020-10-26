New in town thanks to AmeriCorps is Ashley Hodge, who will be serving with the Drug Free Communities Grant in the Richland County Health Department. She’ll be working to create a youth coalition whose mission will be to develop strategies by youths for youths that will help prevent substance abuse.
Q: Hi Ashley, tell us a little about yourself.
A: I grew up right outside of Knoxville, TN where I spent most of my time hanging out with friends, visiting Smoky Mountain National Park, and taking trips to Dollywood during the summer.
Q: Why did you decide to pursue a psychology degree?
A: I decided to go into psychology because I’ve always had an interest in how the mind works and always enjoyed helping others, which made it the perfect fit.
Q: Tell us a little about what you hope to accomplish while you are here working with the Richland County Health Department.
A: During my time working at the Richland County Health Department, I will be working with the Drug Free Communities Coalition to help prevent substance use in the youth population. I hope that I am able to create real change within this community by getting to know the people that live here. Substance use has been an increasing problem in teens over the years. The decision that teens make about drugs and alcohol now can have a huge impact on their lives in the future. I hope that I can help them make the right decision.
Q: What are your future plans with your degree once your stint with Richland County Health Department is over?
After my time here in Sidney, I plan on returning to Knoxville and pursue a Master’s in Clinical Psychology. Hopefully, this leads to a career in counseling children with mental health problems.
Q: What are your impressions of the area so far?
A: So far, I absolutely love it here! It’s so beautiful here! I love how many places there are to hike and be outdoors, but I’ve never been anywhere that get below 10 degrees (which has already happened IN OCTOBER) so I think that might turn out to be the biggest challenge I face here.
Q: Is there anything else you’d like to say to folks in the area?
A: Overall, I’m so glad to be here. Everyone is so nice and welcoming, which is something I think you can only find in a small, close-knit community like this one.