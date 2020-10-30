New in town thanks to AmeriCorps is Brenna Fox of Texas. She will be leading the charge for the "No Wrong Door" initiative with the Richland County Mental Health Local Advisory Council.
The idea is to connect people with social support systems for various life transitions. =
Q: Tell us a little about yourself and where you are from. What are your favorite things to do?
A: I try to be outdoors as much as I can. One of my favorite things to do since moving to Sidney is finding new places to hike and explore. The terrain (and temperature) are pretty different from what I’m used to, and it’s been pretty amazing so far!
My other consistent hobby is reading, so if anyone ever has a good book to recommend, I’m all ears!
Q: Why did you decide to pursue a degree in human development?
A: I pursued a degree in Human Development and Family Sciences in order to learn more about people as a whole. It gave me the understanding of why people are the way they are and the expertise to see people as they are – with reference to their upbringing, their physicality, their relationships with others, and more.
Q: Tell us a little about what you hope to accomplish while you are here working with the Richland County Health Department. Do you feel this is important work, and if so, please give us your perspective on why it is so vital.
A: I hope to use the knowledge I gained from my Educational Psychology studies, along with my Human Development degree, to address the mental health in Richland County.
I think that sometimes behavioral health can be overlooked easily, and I’m just here to ensure that it is addressed fully and completely! I hope, in the time that I’m here, that I can spread awareness to some of the overlooked parts of mental health and soften some of the rough edges that come with talking about some of these tough topics. I think this is a subject that every household and business should be able to address without much discomfort, in order to lead healthier and happier lives!
Along with that, I’m specifically here for the “No Wrong Door” grant that addresses bringing mental and social support to populations in need within the community. This may be anywhere from providing information on counseling services to setting up two people to be PenPals during a tough time in their lives – so I hope to address any additional help that these communities may have while I’m here.
Q: What are your future plans with your degree once the stint here with AmeriCors and the Richland County Health Department is over? Think in terms of the next 5, 10, 15 years?
A: I hope that I can eventually make a career out of my passion for mental health and become a psychologist. This means going back to school for 5 more years (yikes) to get a PhD in Counseling Psychology or the like. With a PhD I can do my own research and also practice as counselor.
Q: What are your impressions of Sidney, Montana so far? What do you like best and what do you like least? What has been the most interesting thing you've seen so far?
A: I lived in Austin, TX for college the last couple of years, so I’m definitely not quite used to the small town life yet! One of my least favorite things about living in Austin was the AWFUL traffic, so moving somewhere like this was a dream come true in that regard. I will say that driving over an hour just to go to on a hike is definitely something I’ll have to get used to, that along with the snow. I’m from Southeast Texas originally and I had never even seen snow stick before a few weeks ago!
Q: Is there anything else you'd like to say to the folks here in Sidney, Montana?
A: I hope that everyone feels comfortable reaching out to me at the Health Department for absolutely anything! I can help with referrals, advice, and resources regarding mental health, and if for any reason I can’t help, I will definitely find someone who can!