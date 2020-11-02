Dawson Community College Art Show, now through Nov. 14, The MonDak Heritage Center features several mediums including drawing, painting, illustration and more. Free.
4H Beef and Cheese fundraiser, now through Nov. 13. Contact a Richland county 4H member or the Extension Office at 406-433-1206 to place an order or find out how to place an online order. Deliveries will be made in early December.
Williston Area Visual Artists, now through Nov. 14 at The MonDak Heritage Center, 120 Third Ave. SE, featuring paintings, mixed media, and the Famous Artist Challenge. Free.
Lower Yellowstone Irrigation project Pop-up, now through Jan. 2 at The MonDak Heritage Center, 120 Third Ave. SE, featuring images and records from the MDHC collection that tell the history of the Lower Yellowstone Irrigation Project. Free.
Life through a Lens, now through Jan. 2 at The MonDak Heritage Center, 120 Third Ave. SE, featuring the photography and travels of Ruth Kendig. Free.
Wednesday, Nov. 4
Sidney Moose Lodge, chili, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 5
Saving the Montana Centennial Valley at 6 p.m. online at www.montana.edu/wonderlust/. Speaker Bill West will share experiences from a 30-year career managing national wildlife refuges in Montana. Free. Sponsors: Humanities Montana, National Endowment for the Humanities.
Paint N Sip, 6 p.m. at the TapHouse Bar & Grill hosted by Miss Penny’s Creations. $25 for adults, $15 for students. 20 person limit.
Friday, Nov. 6
Deadline for entries in the 30th annual Miniature Art Show at The MonDak Heritage Center, 120 Third Ave. SE, . Entry fee is $10 for the first piece, $8 for each piece thereafter. Contact MDHC at 406-433-3500 for details or visit online at mondakheritagecenter.org.
Sidney Moose Lodge, family supper, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
Saturday, Nov. 7
Sunrise Clinic Chili dinner fundraiser, 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Sidney Moose Lodge, 101 Third St. SE. Free will donation to benefit Sunrise Clinic. Public welcome.
Baking Sampler Event, 2 p.m. at Mimi’s Kitchen. Hosted by Nesper Naturals. Delicious treats made with Pampered Chef and Young Liviing products.
Yoga + Crafts, 10 a.m. at the TapHouse Bar & Grill with Kayla Fox Yoga. $15 per person. Purchase tickets via PayPal paypal.me/kaylafoxyoga/15
Winter wonderland, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Williston Senior Center, 18 Main Street, Williston. Door prizes, coffee and cookies, previews of Christmas gifts for sale from the Hospital Auxiliary. Proceeds assist CHI St. Alexius in purchasing medical equipment.
Saturday, Nov. 8
Holiday Open House, 11 a.m. at the Wild West Diner in Culbertson. Fun shopping event as we gear up for the Christmas Season.
Sidney Moose Lodge, breakfast, 9 a.m. to noon and Bingo at 1 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 9
John Deere Ag Expo for Montana FFA, through Nov. 14, will feature multiple online competitions concurrent with 14 in-person events on Nov. 13 & 14. Learn more about participating in this year’s event at montanaffa.org, or email Paytyn Wilson at paytnw@montanaffa.org.
Sidney Moose Lodge, cards, 3:30 p.m. and burgers from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
Sidney Lions Club, general meeting noon to 1 p.m. at the Sidney Moose Lodge
VFW providing free Veterans day meal of Mississippi pot roast, mini potatoes, baby carrots. Meal cooked by It’s All Gravy. Free to all veterans and families of veterans. Must call or text 480-9194 no later than Monday, Nov 9. Meal is take out or delivery from 4 til 9 pm. Dessert furnished by VFW AUXILIARY 4099.
Tuesday, Nov. 10
Painting with Penny, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Sidney VFW. Fundraiser for Lone Tree Chapter of ABATE of Montana. Come paint and help raise money for ABATE.
Wednesday, Nov. 11
Veterans Day
Sidney Moose Lodge, Beef Stew, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., All veterans eat for free.
Thursday, Nov. 12
Statewide middle school math competition online at 4:30 p.m. for a chance to win $100 and $75 gift cards. Optional workshop to prepare Oct. 31. Deadline to register Nov. 7. Visit https://bit.ly/3jjk3Gh for details.
Lone Tree Chapter of ABATE of Montana general meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the VFW
Friday, Nov. 13
Sidney Moose Lodge, family supper, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
Saturday, Nov. 14
Rorik Robin Boll Benefit, chili feed starts at 4 p.m., silent auction 4 to 7 p.m., live auction at 7 p.m. To donate, have items at the Double Barrel in Fairview by Wednesday, Nov. 11. For questions, call Michelle Hernandez, 406-480-0332, Katy Hurley 406-480-9235 or Mel Hurley 406-480-0184.
Sidney Moose Lodge, meet and greet, 11 a.m., with presentation on the Moose organizational and the Sidney Moose Lodge and chapter. Members and public invited.
Sidney Moose Lodge, ribeye steak & shrimp dinner, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. RSVP by Nov. 10. Recognition of veterans and raffle drawing to follow dinner.
Sunday, Nov. 15
Sidney Moose Lodge, breakfast, 9 a.m. to noon and Bingo at 1 p.m.
Turkey BINGO, 1 p.m. at the Meadowlark Public House. Join the Eagle Foundation for an afternoon of Turkey BINGO. All proceeds go to the Eagle Foundation to provide classroom grants for Sidney Public Schools.
Monday, Nov. 16
SafetyFestMT virtual training with more than 50 topics to choose from including Ag Safety, COVID0-19 workplace, OSHA Fall Hazard awareness, winter driving and more. Free. Register online at https://bit.ly/3knMcgR. Questions? Email: ckylerwest@mt.gov.
Sidney Moose Lodge, cards, 3:30 p.m. and burgers from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
Tuesday, Nov. 17
Walk-In Week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day November 17 to 20 at The MonDak Heritage Center, 120 Third Ave. SE, . Make a holiday plate for $30 or an elf handprint for $20. Contact 406-433-3500 to reserve a time.
When the West was Won, opening at The MonDak Heritage Center, 120 Third Ave. SE, featuring mixed media and paintings of the American West.
Wednesday, Nov. 18
Miniatures Art Show, opening 10 a.m. at The MonDak Heritage Center, 120 Third Ave. SE, through Jan. 16, featuring tiny treasures created by artists from around the world. Free.
Friday, Nov. 20
Sidney Moose Lodge, family supper, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
Monday, Nov. 23
Sidney Lions Club, general meeting, noon to 1 p.m. at the Sidney Moose Lodge
Sidney Lions Club Christmas wreaths go on sale. Contact any Sidney Lions Club member, visit them at Reynold’s Market, or contact Ray Carlson 406-489-0944.
Sidney Moose Lodge, burgers, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
Friday, Nov. 27
Sidney Moose Lodge, family supper, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
Monday, Nov. 30
Sidney Moose Lodge, burgers, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
Thursday, Dec. 10
Lone Tree Chapter of ABATE of Montana general meeting 6:30 p.m at the VFW
Sunday, Dec. 13
Moose Christmas dinner, 5:30 p.m., all members and family invited. Moose Lodge provides entree, members bring a salad or dessert, and an item for the Richland County Food Bank. Santa Claus is planning to visit at 6:30 .m.
Monday, Dec. 14
Sidney Lions Club, general meeting, noon to 1 p.m. at the Sidney Moose Lodge
Wednesday, Jan. 13
Malt barley webinar, 10 a.m. at Mountain States Crop Education Association website, mountainstateag.org. Variety of topics, including irrigation management and a market update by National Beer Wholesaler’s chief economist Lester Jones. In-person symposium for 2020 has been cancelled.
Thursday, Jan 14
Sugarbeet webinar, 10 a.m. at mountainstateag.org. Topics include sustainability, and an industry update from Scott Herndon, VP and general counsel for American Sugarbeet Growers Association. In-person symposium for 2020 has been cancelled.
Wednesday, Jun 9
Montana Young Professionals Summit, June 9 — Jun 11, Richland Economic Development