Bring back memories of Christmas past and make a new memory with a vintage ceramic Christmas Tree, available for just $25 from The MonDak Heritage Center, 120 Third Ave. SE.
The tree is one of at least 40 “Art to Go” projects available from the center. Art to Go lets you take projects home to complete with the whole family. Then, bring the finished ceramic piece back and it will be fired at no additional charge. Finished pieces are functional and food-safe for a beautiful and functional keepsake or gift. Visit online at mondakheritagecenter.org to learn more.