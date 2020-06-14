Glendive Medical Center recently announced the birth of Maggie Lue Sondeno. Maggie was born on May 29, 2020. Her parents are Marci and Matt Sondeo of Sidney, Mont. Maggie weighed 8 pounds and was 21.5 inches at birth. The paternal grandparents are listed as Gene and Judy Sondeno. The maternal grandparents are listed as Robert and Sheree Albin.
