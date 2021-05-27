Madee and Macee Butte loved their great grandmother, Ilean Dudley and they love barrel racing. Now that there may be some light in the COVID-19 tunnel, the Drummond High School seniors plan to use the opportunity to honor Ilean, have some fun, and raise money to find a cure for the disease that took their great grandmother in 2017.
For their senior project at Drummond High School, the Butte sisters will host a barrel race in Corvallis, with a goal of raising a minimum of $1,500 to donate to the Alzheimer’s Association, Montana Chapter to help find a cure for the disease that directly affects more than 22,000 Montanans and the thousands of family members who provide unpaid care for them.
“We had the pleasure of helping care for our great grandmother who was living with Alzheimer’s,” the sisters said. “One in three seniors die with Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia. We want to help others throughout Montana and bring awareness to this devastating disease.”
Madee and Macee had planned their Alzheimer’s Awareness Barrel Race last year, but COVID intervened. Now, they’ve rescheduled the competition for June 20 in Corvallis, timed to coincide with The Longest Day, an Alzheimer’s Association summer solstice event to create awareness of the disease that affects more than 6 million Americans and over 50 million around the world. It is the only leading disease without a prevention, treatment or cure.
“I am inspired by the energy and passion that these young women are bringing to their senior project, inspired by their love for their great grandmother, ” said Lynn Mullowney Cabrera, executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association, Montana Chapter. “What a meaningful way to use their love of barrel racing to raise funds and awareness to honor someone they love. It all helps move us ever closer to ways to detect early, treat and ultimately develop a cure for Alzheimer’s and all dementia.”
About the race The Alzheimer’s Awareness Barrel Race is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Sunday, June 20, at the 5 C Arena and Event Center in Corvallis. The sisters’ plan is to channel 80% of the entry fees back to the racers in prize money. After any event costs, the balance will benefit the Alzheimer’s Association, Montana Chapter.
Sponsors are sought to help cover events costs, including the prize pot:
- $150 each for the 11 Buckle Sponsors
- $700 for the Arena Sponsor
- Silent auction items and other donations are welcomed
To learn more about sponsoring or participating in the Alzheimer’s Awareness Barrel Race, contact Madee Butte at buttemadee@gmail.com or Macee Butte at rodeo25.mb@gmail.com.
About Alzheimer’s in Montana
- Number of Montana residents aged 65 and older living with Alzheimer’s: 22,000
- Estimated number of Montana residents living with Alzheimer’s in 2025: 27,000
- Number of Montana residents serving as unpaid family caregivers: 16,000
- Total hours of unpaid care provided in 2020 by Montana family caregivers: 24 million
- The number of hours per caregiver in Montana is higher than the national average (28.9 hours per caregiver vs. 26.3 nationally). Family/friend caregivers in Montana provide 135 more hours of care (more than 3 full work weeks) per year than the national average.
- Total value of unpaid care: $425 million
The Alzheimer’s Association Montana Chapter is the premier source of information and support for the more than 22,000 Montanans with Alzheimer’s disease, their families and caregivers. The Alzheimer’s Association offers education, counseling, support groups and a 24-hour Helpline at no charge to families. In addition, contributions help fund advancements in research to prevent, treat and eventually conquer this disease. The Alzheimer’s Association advocates for those living with Alzheimer’s and their families on related legislative issues, and with health and long-term care providers. For information call the Alzheimer’s Association free 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900, or visit www.alz.org/mt.
About The Longest Day
On June 20, 2021 (during Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month), people throughout the world will participate in an activity of their choice for The Longest Day. The Longest Day is the day with the most light – the summer solstice – a symbolic occasion to fight the darkness of Alzheimer’s disease. The Longest Day participants can support the event “virtually” through “at-home” and “social-distance” activities – biking, hiking, playing bridge, knitting, and more.