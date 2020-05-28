Rain Bertricia Williams, born April 14, 2020, to parents Holly Johnson-Williams and Nathaniel Williams of Savage. She weighed 7 pounds, 10.8 ounces. Her maternal grandparents are Steve and Corrine Johnson and her paternal grandparent is Stephen Apuzzo.
Tristan Thomas Toavs, born April 17, 2020, to parents Justiss Firemoon and Talor Toavs of Wolf Point. He weighed 7 pounds, 13.8 ounces. His maternal grandparents are Thomas and Marva Firemoon and his paternal grandparents are Theodore and Joy Toavs.
Harley Isabella-Lou Bailey, born April 20, 2020, to parents Tasha Thorpe and Robert Bailey III of Sidney. She weighed 6 pounds, 2.4 ounces. Her maternal grandparents are Jeff and Candy Thorpe and her paternal grandparents are Bob and Amber Bailey.
Nathan William Helm, born April 24, 2020, to parents Abigail and Isaiah Helm of Glendive. He weighed 10 pounds, 4 ounces. His maternal grandparents are Russ and Lacee Petek, and Jason and Jennifer Wadsworth and his paternal grandparents are Bill & Floreta Helm.
James Douglas Kittelson, born April 28, 2020, to parents Kimberly and Douglas Kittelson of Outlook. He weighed 8 pounds, 1.5 ounces. His maternal grandparents are Shannon McClure and Mitch McClure and his paternal grandparents are Cindy Nikolaisen and Mark Kittelson.
Kassian Lee Big Leggins, born April 28, 2020, to parents Cristy LoneBear and Marcus BigLeggins of Wolf Point. He weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces. His maternal grandparent is Nicole Longee and his paternal grandparents are Rose and Robert BigLeggins.
Justice Nehemiah Anderson, born April 29, 2020, to parents Janelle and Ben Anderson of Alexander, North Dakota. He weighed 7 pounds, 4.5 ounces. His maternal grandparents are Paula and Jim Slow and his paternal grandparents are Donald and Debbie Anderson.
Walker Donald Wayne Beyer, born April 29, 2020, to parents Amber and Niall Beyer of Sidney. He weighed 6 pounds, 13.5 ounces. His maternal grandparents are Penni Ryckman and the late Roger Ryckman and his paternal grandparents are Paul and Nicki Beyer.
Jarrett Brodie Gorder, born April 30, 2020, to parents Tessa and Brennan Gorder of Sidney. He weighed 7 pounds, 15.4 ounces. His maternal grandparents are Richard and Pam Dahl and his paternal grandparents are Shane and Lisa Gorder.
Jayna LaRae Johnson, born May 11, 2020, to parents McKenzie and Andrew Johnson of Froid. She weighed 7 pounds, 13.4 ounces. Her maternal grandparents are Mark and Kristine Mahlen, and Brad Hartsoch and her paternal grandparents are Floyd and Tana Johnson.
Sadie Marcella Doud, born May 13, 2020, to parents Sheena and Jordon Doud of Fairview. She weighed 5 pounds, 13.7 ounces. Her maternal grandparents are Mark and Patty Rose, and Stefan and Tanja Dietrick and her paternal grandparents are Mike and Michelle Doud.
Johnnie Rhea Boyett, born May 15, 2020, to parents Jessica and Rodney Boyett of Rattan, Oklahoma. She weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces. Her maternal grandparents are Evelyn and Johnny Chauncy and her paternal grandparents are Regena and Larry Boyett.