Vitalant will hold a blood drive on Wednesday, Dec. 15 from 11 a.m. - 4:15 p.m. at the Fire Hall in Sidney.

According to statistics, 80% of the population in this area will require blood at some point but only 2-3% take the time to donate blood.

All donations stay in the MonDak area so the person who receives your blood could be someone you know.

Those interested in donating should call Kaci Schantz at 406-570-1595 to reserve a time to donate.

Masks are required for the donation.

