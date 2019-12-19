The Boys & Girls Club of Richland County is proud to announce Ella Laqua as its December Youth of the Month for the 2019-20 school year. She was nominated by the BGC staff and voted for by her fellow club members. Ella is the daughter of Jackie and Ryan Miller, and has two sisters (Kirsten and Paige).
Some of her favorite activities to do while she is here, include playing soccer in the gym, going outside, hanging with staff member Hannah, and snack time. She is in Mrs. Beyer’s first grade class where she likes to work on the computer learning program, MobyMax. When Ella is older, she would like to work with families and their animals as a veterinarian.
Ella comes to the club each and every day with a positive attitude and smile on her face. She is in her first year attending our afterschool program at the club, but has not wasted any time making new friends and gaining the support and respect from the staff.