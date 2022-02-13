It’s February already. Have you given up on your New Year’s Resolutions yet? Every year, I make a list of things I want to improve in myself and qualities I want to develop.
I’ve read the words of Christ about being perfect: “Be ye therefore perfect, even as your Father which is in heaven is perfect” (Matthew 5:48), so every year I start again. The list of things I need to improve is so long that after I look at it I just want to stuff my face with oreos, binge-watch something on Netflix, and give up! We often spend a lot of time flogging ourselves because we make so many mistakes and fall short of what we think God and Christ expect of us. Elder Jeffrey R. Holland said, “My brothers and sisters, except for Jesus, there have been no flawless performances on this earthly journey we are pursuing, so while in mortality let’s strive for steady improvement without obsessing over what behavioral scientists call ‘toxic perfectionism.’ “
A couple of years ago, a friend shared a book with me called “Atomic Habits” by James Clear. In one chapter, Clear relates the story of the British national cycling team and how they reached the top spot in the world. They had been at the bottom–such bad performance that some bicycle manufacturers refused to sell to them because they didn’t want the negative publicity. Clear then relates that in 2003 the team got a new coach, one who, instead of trying to make broad, sweeping changes, found a hundred different ways to make tiny, incremental ones that resulted in the British cycling team becoming the most successful team across all cycling competitions over four successive Olympic competitions. It’s the idea of being 1% better in a myriad of very small ways that adds up to big changes over time. So, what if we applied the idea of steadily improving just 1% in one or two areas of our life instead of trying to tackle everything at once and then giving up in defeat because we can’t do it all at the same time?
One solution may be what James Clear calls the “Two-Minute Rule,” which states, “When you start a new habit, it should take less than two minutes to do.” Goals that seem overwhelming then become pretty easy! “Bible study for one hour each day” becomes “read one page.” “Exercise for thirty minutes” becomes “walk out to the mailbox.” “Serve others every day” becomes “send a kind text to a struggling friend.” Anyone can read one page, walk to the mailbox, or send a quick text.
For years, I’ve wanted to do a lot better at journaling. I had visions of my journal being this inspiring book where I record all my lofty thoughts, along with all the amazing bits of wisdom I’ve picked up that my kids will surely want to read someday, but every night at bedtime the thought of staying up a bit later, when I’m already struggling to keep my eyes open, and writing a long journal entry feels like way too much effort. So I don’t. But when I thought about the “Two-Minute Rule,” I knew I could write one or two sentences about my day. That was doable. And that is a lot better than writing nothing, day after day. A scripture in the Book of Mormon puts it perfectly: “. . by small and simple things are great things brought to pass” (Alma 37:6). Maybe we can call this having a “mustard seed” (Matt 13:31-32) mentality.
We all have long lists of things we want to improve about ourselves–eating better, exercising more, showing more compassion, being more patient, giving more service, studying the scriptures more often, and the list goes on and on with as much variation as there are people and personalities. With the idea of the Two-Minute Rule and making a 1% improvement in mind, maybe next time we set our New Year’s goals, we will see that we’ve come a long way, that the path forward is promising, and every year we are becoming a bit more like our perfect Savior who said “Come, follow me.” (Luke 18:22)
Kristine Gifford is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.