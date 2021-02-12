Jody lightner: Straight There and Back, now through Feb. 27, free at MonDak Heritage Center, 120 Third Ave. SE., exploring architecture and space through drawings.
Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture awards, now through Feb. 28. See www.sidneymt.com/news-events/2020-chamber-awards.
Joseph Garcia’s Visual Interpretation of Natural History now through March 13, exploring how nature, science and history can be explained visually.
Sunday Feb. 14
Valentine’s Day
Sidney Moose Lodge breakfast, 9 a.m. to noon, Bingo 1 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 15
President’s Day
Sidney Moose Lodge cards, 3:30 p.m. and burgers 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for qualified members and guests
Wednesday, Feb. 17
Sidney Moose Lodge, Tomato soup, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 18
Confluence Bookclub, 7 to 9 p.m. Book descriptions online under Ft. Buford History Book Club.
Richland RedHatters will meet Feb18th for lunch at 11:30 am at the Country Club. RSVP by Feb16th to Sylvia 798-3882 or Maragaret 488-4613.
Friday, Feb. 19
Confluence quilters, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 19 & Feb. 20
Sidney Moose Lodge, family supper, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for members & qualified guests
Saturday, Feb. 20
Open Studio, MonDak Heritage Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. by appointment only. Call 406-433-3500 for an appointment.
Sunday, Feb. 21
Confluence concert, 3 to 5 p.m.
Sidney Moose Lodge breakfast, 9 a.m. to noon, Bingo 1 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 22
Sidney Lions Club, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sidney Moose Lodge
NDSU Virtual Parenting series begins, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. with Styles of Parenting. Preregistration required for this series of classes. Call Shanda Harstad at 701-577-4595 or email shanda.harstad@ndsu.edu.
Sidney Moose Lodge cards, 3:30 p.m. and burgers 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for qualified members and guests
Wednesday, Feb. 24
Sidney Moose Lodge, potato soup, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 25
Ag Research Summit, webinar, 10 to 11:30 a.m. MT on Zoom at https://ndsu.zoom.us/j/91453448686. Speakers include Dr. Brian jenks on weed control in the MonDak, Dr. Natlie West on flea beetle control of leafy spurge, Dr. Lovreet Shergill on herbicide resistant weeds in sugarbeet, and Dr. John Gaskin on invasive weeds in Montana and North Dakota. The presentations are free.
Friday Feb. 26
Sidney Moose Lodge, family supper, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for members & qualified guests
Sunday, Feb. 28
Sidney Moose Lodge breakfast, 9 a.m. to noon, Bingo 1 p.m.
Monday, March 1
NDSU Virtual Parenting series continues, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. with Cooperation and Communication. To register for the series of classes, call Shanda Harstad at 701-577-4595 or email shanda.harstad@ndsu.edu.
Tuesday, March 2
Cataclysm art show opens at the MonDak Heritage Center, 120 3rd Ave SE. Free show is a portfolio exchange curated in response to the current global political climate and features artists from across the nation and from Canada who were asked to create work based around their hopes and fears given the current global state of affairs.
Monday, Mar. 8
Sidney Lions Club, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sidney Moose Lodge
NDSU Virtual Parenting series continues, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. with Responsibility and Discipline. To register for the series of classes, call Shanda Harstad at 701-577-4595 or email shanda.harstad@ndsu.edu.
Thursday, March 11
Ag Research Summit, webinar, 10 to 11:30 a.m. MT on Zoom at https://ndsu.zoom.us/j/91453448686. Speakers include Patrick Gilchrist with weather outlook and climate impacts for the MonDak, Dr. Sadikshya Dangi on the effects of crop management practices on soil microbiology, Dr. Clint Beiermann on control of Palmer amaranth and sugarbeet weed control and Dr. Jalal “Jay” Jabro on soil compaction. The presentations are free.
Monday, March 15
NDSU Virtual Parenting series continues, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. with Building Courage and Self Esteem. To register for the series of classes, call Shanda Harstad at 701-577-4595 or email shanda.harstad@ndsu.edu.
Tuesday, March 16
Youth Art Show opens at the MonDak Heritage Center, 120 3rd Ave SE. Among the center’s most popular shows, featuring work from local and regional middle and high school students.
Monday, Mar. 22
Sidney Lions Club, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sidney Moose Lodge
NDSU Virtual Parenting series continues, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. with Understanding and Redirecting Misbehavior. To register for the series of classes, call Shanda Harstad at 701-577-4595 or email shanda.harstad@ndsu.edu.
Thursday, March 25
Ag Research Summit, webinar, 10 to 11:30 a.m. MT on Zoom at https://ndsu.zoom.us/j/91453448686. Topics TBD.
Saturday, March 27
Dick Davidson Medical Benefit Fundraiser, 5:00pm at the Richland County Fair Event Center. Live & Silent Auction, Free Will Supper; all proceeds to help offset medical expenses. Call Travis Morrill 406-480-9514, Sheila Marker 406-480-3442 or find us on Facebook!
Monday, March 29
NDSU Virtual Parenting series continues, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. with Active Parenting for School Success. To register for the series of classes, call Shanda Harstad at 701-577-4595 or email shanda.harstad@ndsu.edu.
Monday, Apr. 12
Sidney Lions Club, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sidney Moose Lodge
Monday, Apr. 26
Sidney Lions Club, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sidney Moose Lodge
Wednesday, June 9
Montana Young Professionals Summit, June 9 — 11 Richland Economic Development
Saturday, Sept. 4
Bakken Brewfest, Richland County Event Center. To get involved in the Bakken Brew Fest Committee, contact kali at director@sidneymt.com.