At the MonDak
Onestie Krieger Show features paintings in oil and acrylic by Williston-based artist Onestie Krieger through March 26.
Jennifer and Brian Matthews Exhibition now through April 30. Features the work of a couple who travel throughout North Dakota and surrounding states capturing the beauty of the natural world.
The MonDak Heritage Center is open Tuesday-Friday from 10-4 and Saturday from 1-4. Admission is free. Contact MDHC for more information at (406) 433-3500.
Ongoing
Teen “Snacks and Chats” Support Group meets every second and fourth Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at Pella Lutheran Church.
Adult Anxiety/Depression Support Group meets every first and third Mondays at 7 p.m. at Pella Lutheran Church.
Sunday, March 6
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and Bingo starts at 1 p.m.
Monday, March 7
The Sidney Moose Lodge will have cards at 3:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests and serve burgers and hot dogs from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
Tuesday, March 8
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve supper at 5 p.m. The Board of Officers will meet at 5:30 p.m. and a membership meeting will follow at 6:30 p.m.
Friday, March 11
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve a family supper from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Music night at the Sidney Moose Club - Bring your musical instrument or voice and enjoy a night of music with other Moose members. Those attending are also welcome to dance or just listen to the music.
Sunday, March 13
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and Bingo starts at 1 p.m.
Monday, March 14
The Sidney Moose Lodge will have cards at 3:30 p.m. and then serve burgers and hot dogs from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
Tuesday, March 15
Women of the Moose will have supper at 5 p.m. followed by a Women of the Moose meeting at 6 p.m.
Thursday, March 17
The Richland Red Hatters will meet for lunch at Sunny’s at 11:30. RSVP by March 16 to Sylvia at 406-798-3882 or Margaret at 406-488-4613.
Friday, March 18
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve a family supper from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 19
The Burns Creek Inn St. Paddy's Filthy 5K - This is an all ages 5K Run/Walk. Free beer along the way for 21+. $25 entry fee per person, t-Shirt included with registration fee. Race begins at 10 a.m. Rules and announcements beforehand. Register at https://runsignup.com/Race/MT/Savage/filthy5k. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Savage Public School Athletic Department. Corned beef and cabbage served all day after the 5K. Music by Judd Burman at 8 p.m. Sponsored by Run the World Sidney Run Club.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will hold a Meet N Greet at 11 a.m. Members and the public are invited to learn what the Moose organization is and their local activities and community service projects.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will host a steak and/or shrimp dinner from 5:30-6:45 p.m. for members and qualified guests. RSVP by Tuesday, March 15.
Sunday, March 20
The Sidney Moose Club will hold a breakfast fundraiser from 8:30-11:30 a.m. All proceeds donated to Savage Fire Department.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will have Bingo starting at 1 p.m.
Monday, March 21
The Sidney Moose Lodge will have cards at 3:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve burgers and hot dogs from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
Tuesday, March 22
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve supper at 5 p.m. The Board of Officers will meet at 5:30 p.m. and a membership meeting will follow at 6:30 p.m.
Friday, March 25
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve a family supper from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Sunday, March 27
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will have Bingo starting at 1 p.m.
Monday, March 28
The Sidney Moose Lodge will have cards at 3:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve burgers and hot dogs from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
Saturday, April 2
The Walleyes Unlimited MonDak Chapter Annual Banquet will be held at 6 p.m. at the Richland County Event Center. Fish races, raffles, 50-50, walleye games, silent and live auctions, walleye supper. Auction items include power auger patio set, bbq setup, walleye art, rod and reel combos, ladies spa package raffle and more. Tickets are $60 each, $70 for couples and includes membership. Tickets are available at the door and everyone is welcome.