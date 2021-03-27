Sunday, March 28
A Palm Sunday Procession commemorating the beginning of Holy Week will take place beginning at 2 p.m. Attendees are asked to line up in the IGA parking lot. The procession will then walk to St. Matthews Parish Center. A light lunch will be served and a free-will offering will be taken. All are welcome to participate. The event is sponsored by Emmaus House of Sidney. For more information call Sr. Rita at 406-480-0669 or Sr. Regina at 406-480-4562.
Wednesday, March 31
Trinity Lutheran Church in Sidney will hold Lenten Services at 6:15 p.m.
Thursday, April 1
Trinity Lutheran Church in Sidney will hold Maundy Thursday Services at 6:15 p.m.
St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Sidney and St. Catherine’s Catholic Church in Fairview will hold Holy Thursday Mass at 7 p.m.
Friday, April 2
Ebenezer Congregational Church will hold a Good Friday service at 6 p.m. The speaker will be Pastor Charles Anthony.
Trinity Lutheran Church in Sidney will hold Tre Ore services at 1 p.m. and Tenebrae Services at 6:15 p.m.
St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Sidney and St. Bernard’s Catholic Church in Charley Creek will hold Good Friday Mass at noon.
St. Catherine’s Catholic Church in Fairview and St. Theresa’s Catholic Church in Lambert will hold Good Friday Mass at 3 p.m.
Saturday, April 3
St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Sidney and St. Bernard’s Catholic Church in Charley Creek will hold Easter Vigil Mass at 7 p.m.
Sidney Assembly of God Church will host a Beyond the Bunny event from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the church, located at 414 E. Main St. in Sidney. The celebration will include fun, games and an egg hunt.
Sunday, April 4
Shepherd of the Valley Church is holding an Easter service at 9:30 a.m.
St Michael’s Catholic Church in Savage will hold Easter Sunday Mass at 9 a.m.
St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Sidney will hold Easter Sunday Mass at 9:30 a.m.
St. Theresa’s Catholic Church in Lambert and St. Catherine’s Catholic Church in Fairview will hold Easter Sunday Mass at 11:30 a.m.
Saturday, May 8
St. Matthews Catholic Church will host a Spring Fling semi-formal dance at the Central School Gymnasium from 7-11 p.m. for students in sixth, seventh and eighth grades. Students from Sidney and surrounding towns are welcome. The cost is $10/person. Masks are required. Boys- No blue jeans or T-shirts. Girls- No shorts or pants, modest dresses encouraged. For questions, call Colleen Haralson at 482-2680.
