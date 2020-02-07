What’s inside the box is super tasty, but it’s the amazing experiences that happen outside the cookie box that make Girl Scout Cookies® extra special. Paper and digital orders are available from February 7 to February 23. Cookies will arrive for delivery by March 25. Booth sales at local businesses will be going on after March 25 and throughout April.
Cookie varieties this year are: Thin Mints, Samoas, Trefoils, Do-Si-Dos, Tagalongs, and a new lemon cookie (Lemon-up) at $4 a box; or Smore’s and gluten free Toffee-tasting at $5 a box.
When you make a Girl Scout Cookie purchase, you’re helping the next generation of young female entrepreneurs get an important taste of what it takes to be successful — teamwork, planning and a positive outlook (and that’s just the beginning).
Your cookie purchase is an investment in the world-changing business leaders of tomorrow. Because proceeds from your purchase stay local, you help the awesome entrepreneurs who sell Girl Scout Cookies in your community power new experiences for themselves and their troop.
For more information about cookie sales visit GSMW.org.