The Christmas Cash campaign and Big Bucks promotion will be available again for shoppers in Sidney this holiday season.
“We’re excited that we have the opportunity to offer these programs again this holiday season,” Bill Vander Weele, executive director of the Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture, said. “Our local businesses provide many great reasons to do your holiday shopping in Sidney. These two promotions are icing on the cake.”
Christmas Cash promotes “Shop Sidney First,” by rewarding local shoppers with one red ticket for every $20 spent at a participating chamber business. Chamber staff will host a live drawing of the red tickets for up to $3,000 in Chamber Bucks on Dec. 7, from 1-3 p.m. Attend in person, listen to Power 95 radio or watch on the Sidney Chamber Facebook page to follow the live drawing.
Big Bucks holiday loans will be available at Richland Federal Credit Union, Yellowstone Bank and Stockman Bank for a fee of only $15. Qualified applicants receive an interest-free loan for nine months for up to $1,000. Participants can spend Big Bucks through Dec. 24. Both promotions begin on Nov. 1.
Sidney Christmas Stroll and Parade of Lights, presented by ONEOK, should be bigger than ever when Richland County kicks off the holiday season on Friday, Nov. 29.
The Small Town Christmas Celebration will begin with the Boys and Girls Club holding “Breakfast with Santa,” from 8-10 a.m. at the new Boys & Girls Club located across from Central Elementary School. The morning will also feature cookie decorating with Santa at Reese and Ray’s IGA.
There will be plenty to do that afternoon as a chili cookout is scheduled from 11 a.m. — 2 p.m. at Sidney’s former fire hall located next to city hall. The Polar Plunge, featuring local law enforcement officials, will start at 1 p.m. behind City Hall. Profits from the Polar Plunge benefit Special Olympics. The event features people jumping into a dunking booth despite the cold temperatures that later November can bring to Richland County.
A free family-friendly movie will start at 2 p.m. at Centre Theatre. An addition to this year’s event will be a petting zoo held at Restorx, located at 203 S. Central Avenue. The petting zoo will begin at 3 p.m.
People will want to make sure to view all the beautiful entries in the Boys and Girls Club’s annual Parade of Trees fundraiser. Trees will be available for viewing during the afternoon prior to the 3 p.m. auction, which benefits the club.
Prior to the Parade of Lights, there will be entertainment on display on a stage near the corner of Central Avenue and Second Street SE, near Restorx and Sidney Eye Care Clinic.
The annual Parade of Lights, one of the highlights of the year in Sidney, will start through Central Avenue at 6:30 p.m. Floats, featuring great lighting displays, are presented by businesses, organizations and non-profit groups. Register your float for the parade by calling the chamber at 433-1916.
The Sidney Rockettes, consisting of dancers from the Cutting Edge Dance Studio, will be a featured and greatly entertaining part of the parade. After the parade, Santa will visit with children at Reese and Ray’s IGA.