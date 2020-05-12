Sidney native Cole Fink of Fink Furniture has been selected as the Featured Artist for this year's Sunrise Festival of the Arts presented by XTO Energy. The 30th annual event is scheduled for Saturday, July 11, at Veterans Memorial Park.
Fink explained that he started working on wood pieces in 2012 while he was living in Germany with his wife, Erin, who was serving in the military at the time. His first effort was a coffee table for their home.
"Once I finished all the furniture for the house, I built a bar for the basement," Fink said. "I hadn't done any woodworking since high school in shop. For just getting started, it was OK."
The word quickly spread regarding Fink's woodworking talents.
"My friends wanted me to build their furniture," he said. "It kept getting bigger."
When the Finks moved back to Sidney in 2016, Fink Furniture began quickly in the area. "We got started right away, within my first month here," Cole said. "The nice thing about a small town is word gets around fast."
He explains that he loves making pieces out of barn wood from old homesteads.
"Exploring old homesteads is most of the fun exactly," Fink said. "It's great using some of the memories from around here."
He really enjoys creating picture frames, bars, pool tables and shuffle boards. "Pretty much, I will try to build anything."
Cornhole boards are becoming very popular. He laughs that he made his first one quickly when friends were arriving for a visit from Minnesota. "And we didn't have any yard games," he said. "I didn't make it too fancy."
He now does great art work with the cornhole boards. "We hand burn everything," Fink explained.
His favorite board spotlights the University of Montana Griz. "I had a portrait of a realistic grizzly bear with Northern Lights in the background," Fink said.
He added that rustic items remain big selling selections.
"People really like the rustic look. It's very popular," Fink said.
He plans to have smaller projects at the park for the Sunrise Festival of the Arts as well as a binder of past creations.
Vendors who register don't have to worry about losing their registration fee. If the event is cancelled, the Chamber will refund fees to registered vendors. In addition, if you cancel your registration for up to 10 days prior to the event due to health concerns, you will receive a full refund.
Sunrise Festival
The Sunrise Festival of the Arts, presented by XTO Energy, is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 11.
The event connects local and regional artists, craftspeople and authors with shoppers and enthusiasts. The Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture Sunrise Festival Committee plans and executes a full day of shopping, demonstrations, live entertainment, kids activities and food options.
Purchase a Sunrise Festival button and redeem discounts offered by local merchants and enter to win prizes, including the annual grand prize: a piece of art from the featured artist of the year.
A full schedule of events will be available closer to the event's date.