The non-denominational Sidney area community Christmas choir will begin practices on Sunday at 3 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints building.
All area singers are invited to attend the weekly practices in October and November to prepare for the Community Christmas Concert on Dec. 2, in the Sidney Middle School auditorium.
The community choir consists of local volunteers who love music and love to share their talents with the community.
The choir and concert attendees also donate to the Richland County Food Bank. This will be the fifth annual Community Christmas Concert held in Sidney. Conductors this year will be Tyler Harris, Sharon Smelzer and Karen Willie. Performers from around the area will also be invited to perform solo or small-group numbers at the concert.