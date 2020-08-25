Angie Hopes began teaching Family Consumer Science classes at Fairview High School. In addition to teaching, Angie has coached junior high volleyball and advised FCCLA for the past seven years. Along with this, Angie has spent four years coaching junior high track.
Two years ago, teachers decided to pursue a Farm to School program and Angie has been at the forefront of that move since day one. Angie volunteers throughout the community by organizing and participating in various service projects.
In January 2020, Angie was diagnosed with invasive ductal carcinoma. After three chemotherapy treatments, Angie had a severe reaction, causing the treatment to be halted. The next step was surgery.
Angie underwent a bilateral mastectomy at Timpanogos Regional Hospital in Utah. After allowing her body to somewhat recover from the surgery, she began receiving a lower dose of chemotherapy at the Sidney Cancer Center.
In addition to the medical costs, Angie and her family have incurred travel expenses due to her surgery and post-surgery Utah visits. Angie will have a minimum of three more visits to Utah for post-operative visits and reconstruction surgery. Along with this, she will have HER2 treatments for a year.
In this community, when one member suffers, we rally around them and right now the Hopes family needs our financial support. Please join us at the Water Hole #3 for a BBQ, silent and live auction on August 29, beginning at 5 p.m. This will be an indoor/outdoor event.