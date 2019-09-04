Back to school lunch

Turkey Pinwheels

Ingredients

2 large flour tortillas

4-6 ounces sliced turkey or meat of your choice

2-3 slices sharp cheddar cheese

Romaine lettuce

Choice of Philadelphia cream cheese spread (onion & chive or vegetable works great here)

Instructions

Spread cream cheese over tortillas using a spatula.

Layer on turkey, cheese and lettuce (as well as anything you want to add in such as cucumbers, avocado even corn/black beans for a southwest feel)

Roll the tortilla up into a tight log and place toothpicks down the center in about 1-inch intervals.

Using a sharp knife cut between each toothpick. Remember to remove toothpicks before storing.

Enjoy!

Accompany with fresh vegetables and fruit.

