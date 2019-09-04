Turkey Pinwheels
Ingredients
2 large flour tortillas
4-6 ounces sliced turkey or meat of your choice
2-3 slices sharp cheddar cheese
Romaine lettuce
Choice of Philadelphia cream cheese spread (onion & chive or vegetable works great here)
Instructions
Spread cream cheese over tortillas using a spatula.
Layer on turkey, cheese and lettuce (as well as anything you want to add in such as cucumbers, avocado even corn/black beans for a southwest feel)
Roll the tortilla up into a tight log and place toothpicks down the center in about 1-inch intervals.
Using a sharp knife cut between each toothpick. Remember to remove toothpicks before storing.
Enjoy!
Accompany with fresh vegetables and fruit.