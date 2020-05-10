The total confirmed number of worldwide COVID-19 cases has surpassed 4 million, Johns Hopkins University is reporting. The Maryland-based university, which tracks COVID-19 data, reported — as of 9:22 p.m. (EST) on May 10, 2020 — the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases is 4,098,981.
Johns Hopkins University's (JHU) COVID-19 Dashboard has become the de facto website for real-time results of coronavirus testing around the globe.
