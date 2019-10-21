Ghouls and goblins galore, Halloween is a night of celebration for people of all ages. Whether young trick-or-treaters, or adult partygoers, Halloween is a time for friends and family to enjoy candy, costumes, and a night of make believe. Save the nightmares for the horror films, don’t engage in drunk driving.
Each year, thousands of trick-or-treaters flock to the streets on Halloween night. Thousands of others head to local bars and restaurants to also partake in the merry-making. Don’t put yourself or another at risk by choosing to drink and drive. To help spread the message that Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is teaming up with the Richland County Injury Prevention & DUI Task Force, to remind everyone of the dangers of drunk driving. Halloween poses a potentially dangerous threat to pedestrians, as more people are out at night on the hunt for candy. If your night involves alcohol, plan for a sober ride home. Remember, it’s never safe to drink and get behind the wheel of a vehicle.
“If you know you’re going to go out and party on Halloween night, make sure you have a sober driver designated to get you home safely,” said Don Smies, Richland County Injury Prevention & DUI Task Force Coordinator. “It’s a lot easier to enjoy the party when you’re not worrying about how you’re getting home.”
Richland County Car Seat Coordinator, wants to remind parents with children in car seats to make sure their costume doesn’t interfere with the proper fit and function of the car seats. Also to have your little ghouls and goblins buckled-up when the vehicle is in motion.
Remember: Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving.
If you have any questions, need some additional information or would like to be a member of the Injury Prevention/DUI Task Force please contact Don Smies, Coordinator 406-433-2207. Check us out on Facebook, www.facebook.com/RichlandCountyHealthDepartment.