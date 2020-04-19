Draggin' Main

Draggin' Main, downtown Sidney, Mont., Saturday, April 18.

 Photo submitted by Judd Burman

Cherry muscle cars, decked-out pickup trucks and chrome-pipe motorcycles showed up en masse in downtown Sidney on Saturday, April 18, for the "Draggin' Main Event." It was a gathering of like-minded drivers and riders, and independent onlookers — local supporters of all that is right and good, friendly and charitable about Montana. Judging from the rumbling engines — heard from a mile away — "Draggin' Main" was a roaring success.

