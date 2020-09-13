The Dayton Foundation Scholarship is awarded in honor of the late Lela Dayton, who provided in her will for assistance to college students based on need, scholarship and future plans. Each scholarship is awarded in the amount of $6,000 over a two-year period.
2020 Winners
Jesse Selting – Fairview High School Graduate. Jesse will be attending MSU Bozeman pursuing a nursing degree.
Emma Torgerson – Sidney High School Graduate. Emma will be attending North Dakota State University pursuing a degree in Agricultural Education.