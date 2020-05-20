The ROI Foundation has awarded its scholarship to 2020 Fairview High School graduate Aubree Root. Aubree plans on attending Minot State University to study Psychology and Art. She hopes to become an Art Psychotherapist and work in the court system with children who have experienced trauma.
In 1992, the seeds for a foundation were planted, and in 1993 the ROI Foundation, Inc. grew into a reality, with a separate board of directors now headed by Tami Christensen. The Foundation was formed to receive, accumulate, administer and provide funds for the care and treatment of persons with intellectual disabilities in service at Richland Opportunities, Inc. (ROI).
The scholarship application states: “It is the desire of the foundation to provide a yearly scholarship in the amount of $500 to a deserving Richland County graduating senior who plans to pursue a career in the field of Special Education; occupational, physical or speech therapy; psychology, or any related field having to do with human services.... Applications focus on academic standing, community service/involvement, and a demonstrated interest in working with people with intellectual disabilities, and physical, mental or emotional disabilities.”
The scholarship began in 1998 with Jenelle Stoner (current ROI Executive Director) of Sidney being the first recipient. The award has been given out every year since then.