Fairview – MT 200 Update: Fourth of July weekend traffic will remain reduced to two-lane, two-way traffic; but the highway will remain open to motorists during the Fourth of July weekend. Motorists should anticipate occasional delays of up to 15 minutes. Motorists are advised to slow down and watch for work crews and equipment in the construction zone.
