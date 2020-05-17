As crews continue to work on Fairview’s road projects, including MT 200 and Ellery Ave., officials emphasized the importance of following Work Zone Safety recommendations. “Our crews are out there working hard to keep us safe, it’s up to us to help keep them safe, too!” a recent Fairview newsletter stated. “Remember your Three S’s” of Work Zone Safety: 1. Manage your Speed; 2. Manage your Space; 3. Manage your Stress

