Road striping work began on Monday, Aug. 10., leaving the road reconstruction project of MT 200 (Ellery Ave.) nearly complete. Crews are installing signs, and new grass is being seeded as well.
The traffic light at the 6th Street intersection is scheduled to be turned on Wednesday, August 26. There will be some additional "clean-up" items to attend to, but the bulk of the project has been completed — six to seven weeks ahead of schedule.
Traffic Impacts
There are no additional traffic impacts planned for motorists traveling through the area and traffic will continue flowing. Traffic will remain reduced to two-lane, two-way, but the highway will remain open during construction. The traveling public is reminded to slow down and watch for work crews and equipment in the construction zone.
Work Zone Safety
Road crews are working hard to keep the community safe; it's up to the public to help keep them safe, too. Remember the Three S's of Work Zone Safety:
1. Manage your Speed
2. Manage your Space
3. Manage your Stress
COVID-19 and Construction
The Montana Department of Transportation and its construction contracting partners continue to take the COVID-19 pandemic very seriously.
Construction projects on Montana’s roads and bridges are considered an “essential” operation and will continue moving forward as scheduled in 2020. Construction workers will continue several measures to help keep employees, contractors and the public safe during the construction season.
Some of the measures include following social distancing and good hygiene guidelines, and not reporting to work if showing symptoms of illness.
For more information visit covid19.mt.gov.
Questions? Call Rainier Butler: (425) 647-9599; rainierb@strategies360.com