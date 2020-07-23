Crews are beginning to wrap up the concrete paving phase of the MT 200 roadway project. Crews will then start prepping for placing asphalt, scheduled to begin Monday, July 27.
Concrete paving should be finished by Wednesday, July 29.
After crews are done placing the asphalt, signing and striping, the MT 200 project will be nearing completion — almost two months ahead of schedule.
Traffic Impacts
There are no additional traffic impacts planned for motorists traveling through the area. Traffic will continue flowing, but will remain reduced to two-lane, two-way traffic.
The highway remains open to traffic during construction. However, the traveling public is asked to prepare for occasional delays of up to 15 minutes and is reminded to slow down, and watch for work crews and equipment in the construction zone.